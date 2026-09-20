Houthis Claim Missile, Drone Attacks On Riyadh, Saudi Aramco Facilities

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group has claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh and facilities belonging to state oil giant Saudi Aramco in Yanbu.

According to the BBC, Houthi military spokesman Yahya al-Sarea said the group launched a large number of ballistic and cruise missiles and drones at what he described as sensitive sites in Riyadh and Aramco facilities on the Red Sea coast.

The claim came after a column of black smoke was seen rising from what appeared to be fuel tanks near Riyadh's international airport on Saturday. Saudi residents had earlier received air-raid alerts and were advised to remain indoors.

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BBC reported that the Houthi spokesman said the attacks were carried out in response to what he called Saudi Arabia's criminal attempts to target Yemen's capital, Sanaa. He also accused Saudi Arabia of conducting around 300 strikes across Yemen over the past week.

The Houthis have been fighting Yemen's internationally recognised government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia. The group has carried out several attacks on Saudi territory in recent months.

Saudi Civil Defence had issued phone alerts overnight warning residents in Riyadh and other areas of potential danger before an all-clear was issued on Saturday morning. Residents told AFP they heard explosions after the alerts, with one resident saying the sound caused windows to shake.

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The latest escalation comes after the Houthis claimed this week that they had shot down a Saudi fighter jet over Yemen.

The group has also recently claimed control of the strategic port of Mokha and Perim Island, which sits near a key Red Sea shipping route. The Houthis have said their naval actions are retaliation for what they describe as a Saudi blockade of ports and airports in areas under their control.

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