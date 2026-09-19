Vaishnaw Warns Of Cyberattacks, Disruptions As India Builds Semiconductor Ecosystem

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said he has cautioned the semiconductor industry and deeptech startups to be vigilant against potential cyberattacks and other disruptions coming from those who may seek to block India's emergence as a competitive player in the high-stakes global value chain.

In an interview with PTI, Vaishnaw called for continued vigilance against potential geopolitical risks as India builds its capabilities to design and manufacture chips.

"We have to continuously be watchful of the potential geopolitical risks which will arise because India is now emerging as a country which can design and manufacture chips. Obviously, that will be seen as a threat by many other established players," Vaishnaw said.

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The minister said he has had a candid discussion with the industry on the issue, and "they are cognizant, and they would certainly take the right measures".

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While many countries now view India as a trusted partner and are looking to develop and manufacture products here, Vaishnaw said the country cannot afford to be complacent about its growing position in the global semiconductor value chain.

"We should not take it lightly...we should be cognizant of the risks and the challenges which will come from other players. So, I have very candidly told the entire industry that be prepared for cyber attacks, be prepared for any other kinds of threats and any other kinds of disruptions that might get created by the countries who don't like India to come up in the semiconductor value chain," he said.

The minister said the industry has taken note of his words of advice and "would certainly take the right measures".

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Vaishnaw's comments assume significance as India has stepped up efforts to build a full-stack semiconductor ecosystem, backed by government incentives for chip fabrication, packaging and testing, design, and talent development.

The push has attracted investments from global and Indian companies, with multiple semiconductor units now under development or production, as New Delhi seeks to strengthen domestic manufacturing and position India as a key player in electronics and semiconductor supply chains.

Under the Rs 1,27,500-crore Semicon 2.0 policy push, India is deploying heavy capital incentives, flexing its engineering capabilities, and consumer market strength to create an end-to-end semiconductor value chain, from chip design to fabrication and testing to talent development.

According to the government, about USD 11-12 billion of semiconductor investment interest has emerged under Semicon 2.0, with projects expected to materialise over the next two to three years.

The interest was reflected at the SEMICON India event - a mega showcase of the nation's chip-making prowess - that saw a slew of big-ticket announcements, including Applied Materials' USD 5 billion India plan through 2035, Lam Research's proposed Rs 10,000-crore investment, Tata Electronics' 363-acre vendor park at Dholera and Fujifilm's Rs 800-crore semiconductor materials plant.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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