India's FTAs Opening New Career Opportunities For Youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed by India with various countries are opening new doors to career opportunities for the youth.

Addressing a 'Rozgar Mela' (Jobs Fair) virtually, the prime minister also said that the talent and skills of India's youth have won the trust of the entire world, which has great expectations from Indian innovators, entrepreneurs and the country's youthful strength.

"India signed 40 Free Trade Agreements. These FTAs are opening new doors of possibilities for our youth. Such trade agreements pave the way for new partnerships for our entrepreneurs, open paths to new markets, and create new possibilities in careers for our youth," he said.

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At the function, the prime minister distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters virtually to newly selected youth, who will join various government departments and organisations.

Referring to the just concluded BRICS Summit, Modi said India's effort has been to ensure that BRICS cooperation does not remain limited to governments alone.

"Our entrepreneurs, our farmers, our women, our youth - everyone should become an active partner in this partnership," he said.

Referring to the country's startup ecosystem, the prime minister said India's youth power is reflected in it and the startup ecosystem is no longer limited to big cities but has expanded to other cities as well.

"India is today the world's third largest startup ecosystem. And India's startup story is no longer just the story of big cities.Today, nearly half of recognised startups are in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities," he said.

PM Modi said the country is moving forward toward a very significant goal of building a developed India by 2047.

"In this, young people like you have a very significant role to play. While serving in the government, you must make every decision that continuously strengthens the campaign for a developed and self-reliant India. Being young, you have a special responsibility, particularly towards other young people," he said.

The prime minister said 'Nagrik devo bhava' (citizens are god) should be the guiding spirit of public service.

As many as 45 'Rozgar Melas' (job fairs) were held at locations across the country.

The newly recruited candidates will join various ministries and departments of the central government, including the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Financial Services and the Ministry of Defence, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

The Rozgar Mela reflects the government's continued focus for creating employment opportunities for youngsters and ensuring their greater participation in the country's development journey, an official statement said.

With the 20th Rozgar Mela, 12.75 lakh youngsters have received appointment letters in various departments and government organisations, it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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