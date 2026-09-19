FinMin To Meet PSB, RRB Chiefs On Monday To Ensure Banking Services During Three-day Strike

The Finance Ministry has called a meeting of chief executives of public sector banks and regional rural banks on Monday to discuss measures to ensure continuity of banking operations and essential customer services during the three-day strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions to press for 5-day banking and other demands.

The bank unions have called a 3-day nationwide strike beginning September 28, which may impact banking services for five days as the weekend before September 28 is a holiday. This strike, if it materialises, would coincide with the half-yearly closing of the banking sector.

Bank unions under UFBU had gone on nationwide strike on September 11 over their demand.

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The Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary will chair a meeting on Monday of chief executives of public sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs) to discuss measures to ensure continuity of banking operations and essential customer services during the strike period, according to a communication sent to banks.

The meeting is expected to deliberate on contingency measures to minimise disruption to banking services and ensure that customers continue to have access to essential facilities during the strike.

UFBU claims to represent 90 per cent of the banking workforce, and their other demands include updation and improvement of pension, a uniform dearness allowance formula for all pensioners and an option for employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS) to switch to the old pension scheme (OPS).

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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