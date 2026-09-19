Iran May Exit Nuclear Treaty If US, Israel Keep Up Pressure: Rezaei

Iran could withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if the United States and Israel continue their actions against Tehran, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei told Al Jazeera.

Rezaei said Iran had not yet decided to leave the treaty, adding that any such decision would depend on Washington's future actions.

He stressed that Iran's nuclear doctrine had not changed and that Tehran remained committed to the religious ruling issued by the late Supreme Leader against nuclear weapons. However, he added: “We do not know what will happen in the future.”

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The comments come as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high, with diplomatic efforts continuing through intermediaries including Qatar and Pakistan. Rezaei said Iran had conveyed its conditions for negotiations to the mediators and was awaiting a response from US President Donald Trump, according to Al Jazeera.

Iran's conditions for ending the war include an end to hostilities on all fronts, the release of frozen Iranian assets and the lifting of the US naval blockade, Rezaei said.

He also warned that Iran was prepared for what he described as a decisive war. According to Al Jazeera, Rezaei said Tehran had identified vulnerabilities in the US military and was better prepared to respond to American air strikes.

Rezaei said that if Iran were attacked, it would target US bases and American interests in the region with greater force. He also claimed that Iran had recently tested an anti-ship missile near a US aircraft carrier.

The Iranian security chief blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for instigating the war and said Washington's assessment of Iran had been flawed. He also said Tehran had changed its strategy towards Washington after the US withdrew from a memorandum of understanding.

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Separately, Rezaei said Iran wanted an end to the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi rebels, arguing that the Houthis were also seeking an agreement with Riyadh.

Meanwhile, Iran's Plan and Budget Organisation said the country's oil sales had reached a two-year high despite the US naval blockade aimed at restricting Iranian exports.

According to semi-official Mehr news agency, Iranian oil sales crossed $3 billion in September, marking the highest monthly figure in two years.

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