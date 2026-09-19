Salman Khan Slams Trolling Culture On Bigg Boss 20; Removes Hat And Jacket, Says 'What Is The Mentality'

Salman Khan addressed the growing culture of online trolling during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. The actor-host spoke about how people are often quick to comment on others and questioned the mindset behind such behaviour.

Salman Khan Calls Out Trolling Culture

During the episode, Salman addressed ScoutOP over comments he had made the previous week. The actor reminded him about encouraging his gaming community to criticise him if they disagreed with anything he said.

Scout appeared apologetic as Salman questioned the need to troll someone. He then used himself as an example and demonstrated how easily celebrities become targets of comments about their appearance.

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“What do you want to troll? And why do you want to troll? What is the mentality? It has happened with me too,” Salman said.

He then referred to comments about his weight, saying, “Bhai mota ho gaya hai. Kar lo na troll ye lo.” Salman subsequently removed his hat and jacket before adding, “Kar lo trolling.”

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Salman Khan's Remarks On Contestants

Salman also brought up his conversation with Amrapali Dubey from the previous Weekend Ka Vaar. When she said that she did not find anything missing in the Bigg Boss 20 house, Salman jokingly pointed out that there could still be some shortcomings in the contestant selection.

He later addressed the housemates and sarcastically mentioned their rule violations, behaviour, emotions and tasks, along with the abusive language that is edited out of the show.

Salman said, “Because of your prayers, your contributions, your rule violations, your misbehaviour, your emotions and the tasks, and because we cut out the abuses, you will definitely make my name proud."

Bigg Boss 20 Contestants And Format

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 with 16 contestants. The season features actors, singers, creators and sports personalities, including Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Amrapali Dubey, ScoutOP and Mary Kom.

The season introduced a two-lives format for contestants. Uditi Singh recently lost one life after receiving the fewest votes, while Kanika Mann lost her vardaan after Yung DSA took it away. The show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.

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