Yemen's Houthis Threaten Saudi Airports, Vital Assets After Alleged Airspace Breach

Yemen's Houthi rebels have threatened Saudi Arabia with military action, accusing the kingdom of allowing its airspace to be used for attacks on Yemen.

The claim has marked a sharp escalation in tensions at a time when the region remains on edge following months of conflicts involving Iran and its allies.

In a statement on Friday, the Houthi group has alleged that Saudi Arabia had permitted hostile military operations through its airspace and has warned that the kingdom would face consequences if such actions continued.

“We warn the criminal Saudi enemy against repeating any attempt to violate our airspace or any aggression targeting our country. Such actions will be met with a comprehensive response targeting its airports and vital interests on land and sea,” Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.

ALSO READ: Why Houthis Are A Threat To Israel Amid Fragile US-Iran Truce

The Houthis say the warning comes in response to what they describe as violations of Yemen's sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia has rejected the allegations, maintaining that they have not allowed its territory to be used for attacks against Yemen.

The kingdom has repeatedly said that it is committed to preventing a wider regional conflict and has pursued efforts to reduce tensions in recent times.

The latest exchange comes despite a period of relative calm between Riyadh and the Iran-backed Houthis after years of cross-border missile and drone attacks during Yemen's civil war.

ALSO READ: Did Israeli Defence Firms Supply Arms To Saudi?

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in talks aimed at securing a lasting ceasefire, although a final political settlement has remained elusive.

The Houthis have previously demonstrated their ability to target Saudi infrastructure with missiles and drones, including energy facilities and airports.

It has raised major concerns over the security of one of the world's largest oil exporters; any renewed confrontation could also add to uncertainty across the wider Gulf region.

The group's latest warning also comes as the Middle East continues to grapple with heightened geopolitical tensions, with concerns that any fresh military escalation could affect regional security and key shipping routes linked to global energy supplies.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.