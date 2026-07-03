Argentina vs Cabo Verde Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, How To Watch Messi vs Vozinha In World Cup Match?

World Cup debutants Cabo Verde will be looking to extend their remarkable run at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 when they square off against defending champions Argentina in their Round of 32 clash on July 3

Cape Verde have been one of the surprise packages of the tournament. The Blue Sharks began their campaign with a remarkable goalless draw against reigning European champions Spain before holding two-time world champions Uruguay to a 2-2 draw. They rounded off the group stage with another 0-0 stalemate against Saudi Arabia.

Argentina enjoyed a perfect start to their title defence, opening their campaign with a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria. Lionel Scaloni's side continued their impressive form by defeating Austria 2-0 before wrapping up the group stage with a convincing 3-1 win over Jordan.

Match Time, Venue

The game between Argentina and Cabo Verde will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, USA. The kick-off time is 3.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Head to Head

This is the first time that these two teams will be squaring off in an international football game.

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

Argentina: W-W-W-W-W

Cabo Verde: D-D-D-W-W

Argentina

Possible Starting 11: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez Facundo Medina; Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez. Substitutes: Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Jose Manuel Lopez, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez

Geronimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Nicolas Tagliafico, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, Julian Alvarez, Thiago Almada, Jose Manuel Lopez, Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Gonzalez Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Cabo Verde

Possible Starting 11: Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral; Kevin Pina; Ryan Mendes, Laros Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Jovane Cabral; Dailon Livramento

Vozinha; Steven Moreira, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral; Kevin Pina; Ryan Mendes, Laros Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Jovane Cabral; Dailon Livramento Substitutes: Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos, Logan Costa, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique 'Stopira' Tavares, Yannick Semedo, Telmo Arcanjo, Deroy Duarte, Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela

Marcio Rosa, CJ dos Santos, Logan Costa, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Kelvin Pires, Ianique 'Stopira' Tavares, Yannick Semedo, Telmo Arcanjo, Deroy Duarte, Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela Coach: Pedro Leitão Brito

Players to Watch

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Lionel Messi has netted at least one goal in each of Argentina's first three matches of the tournament thus far. The No.10 has fired in six goals at this World Cup.

Lionel Messi has netted at least one goal in each of Argentina's first three matches of the tournament thus far. The No.10 has fired in six goals at this World Cup. Vozinha (Cabo Verde): Cabo Verde goal keeper Vozinha has emerged as one of the breakout stars of this tournament. If Cabo Verde has pull off one of the greatest upsets ever in the history of the World Cup, then Vozinha has be at the top of his game.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Argentina vs Cabo FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Argentina vs Cabo Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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