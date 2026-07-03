Did Cristiano Ronaldo Say 'Bismillah' Before Taking Penalty? World Cup Match Clip Goes Viral

A viral video of Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked widespread speculation after Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 in Toronto, with social media users claiming the veteran forward said "Bismillah" ("In the name of Allah") before converting a crucial penalty.

The clip, captured during the live broadcast moments before Ronaldo stepped up to take the spot-kick, has been widely shared online. Many users believe the Portugal captain quietly uttered the Arabic phrase as part of his pre-kick routine, prompting debate over whether his years at Al Nassr have influenced his expressions.

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However, there is no verified evidence confirming what Ronaldo actually said. The footage remains open to interpretation, and neither the player nor the Portuguese team has commented on the viral claims.

Some analysts suggest the moment may simply reflect Ronaldo's long-established mental preparation before penalties. A closer review of the footage indicates he appeared to take deep breaths while repeating short motivational phrases to maintain focus rather than making a clearly identifiable statement.

The speculation gained further traction after Al Jazeera reported that Ronaldo "appeared to say 'Bismillah' (In the name of God) twice before taking a penalty," while noting that the clip has fueled online discussion rather than providing conclusive proof.

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British tabloid The Sun also reported that fans were convinced they had identified Ronaldo's words, citing social media posts claiming he said "Bismillah" before scoring.

Despite the viral theories, there is no official confirmation that Ronaldo used the phrase. The clip continues to divide opinion, with many viewing it as an example of how brief broadcast moments can quickly fuel online speculation.

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