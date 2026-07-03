Egypt vs Australia Live Streaming: Likely Lineups, How To Watch Mohamed Salah In Action In World Cup Match?

Egypt and Australia are set to battle for a place in the Round of 16 when they meet in a Round of 32 match of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Friday. The winner of the tie will face either defending champions Argentina or tournament debutants Cabo Verde in the last 16.

Egypt opened their World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Belgium before registering an impressive 3-1 victory over New Zealand. The Pharaohs then secured another point with a 1-1 draw against Iran to conclude their group-stage fixtures.

Australia made a winning start to their campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over Türkiye. However, the Socceroos were brought back down to earth with a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts USA in their second group-stage fixture. Tony Popovic's men wrapped up the group stage with a goalless draw against Paraguay.

Match Time, Venue

Egypt vs Australia match will be played at the AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, USA. The game begin at 11:30 p.m. IST.

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Head to Head

Egypt and Australia have played each other only once in the past. It was an international friendly played in November 2010 in which Egypt beat Australia by a scoreline of 3-0.

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

Egypt: D-W-D-L-W

Australia: D-L-W-D-L

Egypt

Possible Playing 11 (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Karim Hafez; Mohanad Lasheen, Marawan Attia; Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush

Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Karim Hafez; Mohanad Lasheen, Marawan Attia; Mostafa Zico, Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush Substitutes: Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed El Shenawy, El Mahdy Soliman, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh, Nabil Emad, Hamdi Fathi, Haitham Hassan, Mahmoud Saber, Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", Ahmed Sayed "Zizo", Hamza Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Adel.

Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed El Shenawy, El Mahdy Soliman, Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh, Nabil Emad, Hamdi Fathi, Haitham Hassan, Mahmoud Saber, Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", Ahmed Sayed "Zizo", Hamza Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Adel. Coach: Hossam Hassan

Australia

Possible Playing 11 (3-4-2-1): Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington; Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich; Connor Metcalfe, Nestory Irankunda; Mohamed Toure

Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington; Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich; Connor Metcalfe, Nestory Irankunda; Mohamed Toure Substitutes: Paul Izzo, Mathew Ryan, Cameron Burgess, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Jacob Italiano, Kai Trewin, Cameron Devlin, Ajdin Hrustic, Paul Okon-Engstler, Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Nishan Velupillay, Cristian Volpato, Tete Yengi

Paul Izzo, Mathew Ryan, Cameron Burgess, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Jacob Italiano, Kai Trewin, Cameron Devlin, Ajdin Hrustic, Paul Okon-Engstler, Mathew Leckie, Awer Mabil, Nishan Velupillay, Cristian Volpato, Tete Yengi Coach: Tony Popovic

Players to Watch

Mohamed Salah (Egypt): The former Liverpool player has scored once and provided two assists in the tournament this far.

The former Liverpool player has scored once and provided two assists in the tournament this far. Nestory Irankunda (Australia): Australia has only scored two goals in the tournament thus far and one of those two goals has been netted by Nestory Irankunda. The 20-year-old Watford forward became Australia's youngest goal-scorer when he fired a goal against Türkiye.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Egypt vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Egypt vs Australia FIFA World Cup 2026 game will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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