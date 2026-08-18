8th Pay Commission: Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur Meetings Announced; Check Updates On Salary Hikes, Pension Revision

The 8th Pay Commission ) has announced a fresh round of regional consultation meetings across major Indian cities, marking a crucial step forward in finalising recommendations for over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners.

Led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the panel has scheduled key interactive sessions in Jaipur, Chennai, Puducherry, and Chandigarh, alongside an upcoming visit to Mumbai.

According to official notifications, the panel will hold discussions in Jaipur on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, followed by sessions in Chennai on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. The commission will visit Puducherry on Sept. 9 and Chandigarh from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.

The panel also plans to visit railway departments under the Central Railway Zone in Mumbai to gain insights into employee working conditions. Eligible unions and associations had until Aug. 18 for the Jaipur, Chennai, and Puducherry legs, and Aug. 25 for the Chandigarh dates, to request appointments.

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Stakeholders seeking an appointment for Jaipur, Chennai and Puducherry must submit their requests by Aug. 18. For Chandigarh, the deadline is Aug. 25.

While the commission has not issued a formal agenda, the consultations are expected to focus on long-standing demands regarding pay structure rationalisation. The primary focal point remains the revision of the fitment factor, the key multiplier used to determine basic pay.

Employee federations are pushing for a fitment factor ranging between 2.86x and 3.83x. If approved at 2.86x, the minimum basic salary for entry-level central government employees could rise from the current Rs 18,000 to over Rs 50,000 per month.

The upcoming deliberations will address pension revisions for nearly 65 lakh retirees. The panel is examining proposals to adjust basic pensions using the updated fitment multiplier, which could potentially raise the minimum pension from Rs 9,000 to well over Rs 20,500.

Discussions will cover the reorganisation of key allowances, including house rent allowance and dearness allowance resets, to ensure compensation keeps pace with rising inflation and the overall cost of living.

The commission's recommendations could be ready within 18 months of being constituted on Nov. 3, 2025. In practical terms, this means an official update on its decisions could emerge as early as February or April 2027. The commission has until May 2027 to submit its report.

Based on the experience of previous pay commissions, implementation can stretch over two to three years after recommendations are issued. A revision announced in 2027 could thus reach full implementation only around 2029 or 2030.

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