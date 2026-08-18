Auto Sector Prepares For Festive Season, Ramp Up Production To Meet Demand

India's auto industry is gearing up for a strong festive season demand. Companies across segments are planning to ramp up production in order to cater to the rise in demand ahead of the festive season. The festive season is set to kick in from August 26 as Onam celebrations begin.

Mahindra & Mahindra, JSW MG Motor India and Hyundai Motor India told NDTV Profit that they will be ramping up production ahead of the much-anticipated festive season. The industry hopes to ride on top gear sales that the industry has been witnessing since September 2025, when new goods-and-services-tax rates kicked in.

M&M expects the upcoming festive season to be a big one for the company. The company has plans to increase monthly production capacity to 68,000 units by September-end from the current 64,000 monthly units. M&M has set a target to have 60,000 capacity for ICE and 8,000 for EVs respectively. Currently, M&M dealerships have stocks worth 15 days.

Similarly, JSW MG is in touch with suppliers to increase production to cater to the festive season rush. Lakshmi Subbraj, director of sales at the company, said that India's auto industry recorded its strongest-ever July sales, driven by robust double-digit growth across the passenger vehicle segment.

"As we maintain healthy inventory levels across our dealership network to capitalise on festive demand and ensure timely deliveries, we are working closely with our suppliers and vendor partners to enable seamless production at our Gujarat manufacturing facility," he said.

He also said that with industry volumes expected to grow by 15-20% and EV sales projected to expand by more than 70% this fiscal year, JSW MG is preparing to strengthen its portfolio. "We will strengthen our EV portfolio with two new product launches in the new energy vehicle segment during the festive season."

Hyundai India is also preparing for the upcoming festive season. Despite the temporary production disruption faced during June being behind it, the company is on track to deliver volume and profitability targets. "We expect to recover the impacted production volume within Q2, with most of it having already been recovered in July month itself. We expect to bounce back strongly in the coming quarters and deliver our stated growth guidance of 8% to 10% for FY27," Chief Executive Officer Tarun Garg told NDTV Profit.

"We remain excited about our upcoming product pipeline. We have a new ICE mid-SUV planned for launch during the festive season, which will further strengthen our SUV offering and accelerate our volumes meaningfully in the high-demand segment," he added.

He also said that the company will continue to build inventory over July, August and September for the festive season.

Garg added that Hyundai India is also progressing with preparations to commence third-shift operations at its Pune facility from October 2026.

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