Pakistan's Big Warning To Hajj Pilgrims And Workers From Country In Saudi Arabia

Incoming Umrah pilgrims and workers were cautioned by the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia to absolutely refrain from begging, collecting money without authorisation, and violating their visas. The embassy further noted that Saudi Arabia has a zero-tolerance policy that results in prompt arrest, incarceration, and deportation.

An AI-generated video titled "Important Message for All Umrah Pilgrims and Workers Coming from Pakistan" was posted on the X account of the Pakistani Embassy in Saudi Arabia. The AI footage shows a man being brought into custody by Saudi authorities. An audio warning about the repercussions of violating local laws is included with the video.

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According to the embassy, Saudi authorities have taken a zero-tolerance stance against begging and unapproved solicitation, especially in the vicinity of Mecca and Medina.

It recommended that Pakistani visitors make sure that any financial collection or help is done through authorised means only and to refrain from offering or using unapproved local services.

Additionally, the embassy encouraged workers and pilgrims to adhere to the conditions and duration of their visas. Additionally, they are strongly encouraged not to overstay their visas or partake in activities that are prohibited by the type of visa they have.

Citizens making pilgrimages to Saudi Arabia are cautioned against begging, collecting money without authorisation, and breaking Saudi visa regulations. Violations may lead to arrest, custody, and deportation, the notification warns.

The warning from the embassy coincides with worries over instances of Pakistani nationals begging in Saudi Arabia. The embassy emphasised that guests should continue to be aware of their behaviour and refrain from doing anything that might have legal repercussions.

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The warning coincides with numerous stories of Pakistani citizens being arrested in Saudi Arabia for allegedly begging. Reports of Pakistani nationals being detained in Riyadh for such acts surfaced in June 2026.

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