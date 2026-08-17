Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif Says Durable Peace Most Essential As Trump Hails Turkiye-Pak-Saudi Defence Pact

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said durable peace is essential for a bright and prosperous future, as he welcomed US President Donald Trump's remarks on the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Sharif praised Trump for his support for the pact and credited his leadership with helping avert a “nuclear catastrophe” in South Asia.

In a post on X, Sharif said, “Deeply appreciate President Donald Trump's kind words of support on the signing of the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. Together with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkiye, Pakistan will continue to play a constructive role in ensuring the defence of our own countries as well as the entire region."

"I would also like to once again commend President Trump for his courageous and decisive leadership, which helped avert a nuclear catastrophe in South Asia and saved millions of lives. Durable peace is the most essential prerequisite for a bright and prosperous future for our peoples,” he added.

Trump had congratulated Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on signing the Mecca Defence Pact, calling it an “important first step” and saying that the Middle East was coming together to defend itself in a more meaningful way.

“Very happy to see that Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan have recently, and finally signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. It shows how the Middle East is coming together, and how countries will finally be able to defend themselves in a more meaningful way. Congratulations to the Great Leadership of the three Nations mentioned. This is a big, bold and important first step — Wow!” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier on Monday.

Mecca Joint Defence Agreement

The Mecca pact was signed on August 7 in the holy city of Mecca by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under the pact, an attack on one of the three countries will be treated as an attack on all three. The agreement brings together oil-rich Saudi Arabia, nuclear-armed Pakistan and Türkiye, which has NATO's second-largest military and a rapidly expanding defence industry.

The pact further strengthens ties among the three major Sunni Muslim powers, all of which are US allies. The countries share growing concerns over instability in the Middle East, Iran's regional role and an increasingly assertive Israel, amid US efforts to contain escalating regional threats.

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