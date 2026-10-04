World Teachers' Day 2026: When Is It, Date, History, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated

World Teachers' Day 2026 will be observed on Monday, October 5, to recognise the important role teachers play in education and society. The day honours educators worldwide while highlighting the challenges they face and the support they need to help students learn and grow.

World Teachers' Day 2026: When Is It? Date

World Teachers' Day 2026 will be observed on Monday, October 5. In India, Teachers' Day is celebrated every year on September 5.

World Teachers' Day 2026: History

World Teachers' Day has been observed since 1994. October 5 marks the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 International Labour Organization (ILO)/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers. The recommendation sets standards for teachers' rights and responsibilities, training, recruitment, employment and working conditions. In 1997, the ILO adopted a separate recommendation on the status of teaching personnel in higher education.

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World Teachers' Day 2026: Theme And Significance

In 2026, World Teachers' Day marks the 60th anniversary of the 1966 recommendation.

The theme for this year is “Standing with teachers: 60 years of protecting the profession, advancing its status and shaping our futures.”

The 2026 edition will focus on the challenges teachers face and ways to address them, encouraging society and policymakers to promote and improve teachers' status. These challenges include the impact of digital technologies, climate change, inclusion, migration and displacement.

The challenges affect how teachers are valued and recognised, as teaching is not always given the respect and importance it deserves.

World Teachers' Day 2026: Global Celebration Organized At UNESCO Headquarters

The global celebration will take place at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. It will bring together teachers, education ministers, policymakers, academics, young people and other education partners. The programme will include discussions on the future of the teaching profession and the presentation of the UNESCO-Hamdan Prize for Teacher Development.

Why Is World Teachers' Day Celebrated?

Teachers do more than deliver lessons. They help children develop knowledge, build relationships and gain the skills they need for the future. World Teachers' Day is an opportunity to appreciate educators and also highlights the support teachers need to carry out their roles effectively.

Teachers' Day In India

India celebrates Teachers' Day on September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The tradition began in 1962, when Radhakrishnan, who was the second President of India, suggested that his birthday be observed as a day to honour teachers rather than as a personal celebration.

Schools and colleges mark the occasion with cultural programmes, performances, games and special activities organised by students to express their gratitude to teachers.

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