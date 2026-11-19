Adani Group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Robbie Singh has pushed back against comparisons between artificial intelligence startup Anthropic's $1.5 trillion valuation and the combined market capitalisation of India's top 10 companies, calling it a "category error" in asset pricing.

In a post on X, Singh argued that traditional Indian blue-chip companies and frontier artificial intelligence firms operate in fundamentally different economic regimes, making a direct comparison misleading.

His remarks came in response to a post by Kotak Mahindra Bank founder Uday Kotak, who questioned whether India was undervalued or needed to catch up with the changing global economic landscape after Anthropic's reported valuation surpassed the combined market capitalisation of the country's 10 largest companies.

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"Comparing Anthropic's $1.5T valuation to India's top 10 corporates as 'undervaluation' vs. 'catching up' is a textbook category error in asset pricing," Singh wrote.

He explained that traditional businesses, including banking, energy and consumer staples, generate returns within an economy constrained by population growth, consumption, credit penetration and human working hours. Their valuations are generally assessed through conventional measures such as price-to-earnings and EV/EBITDA multiples.

Anthropic, on the other hand, represents what Singh described as a "call option on synthetic GDP". He argued that advances in frontier AI models could create a digital workforce capable of operating around the clock, increasingly decoupling economic output from human population growth.

According to Singh, investors are not simply valuing the company's existing earnings but are also pricing in the possibility of a much larger market for AI-driven cognitive labour.

Singh also linked the AI opportunity to Adani Group's own business strategy, highlighting its plans to build infrastructure supporting the expansion of artificial intelligence.

He said the group was already implementing a "cobotic workforce model", combining human capabilities with autonomous AI agents and robotics across its utilities, ports and other operations. The group, he added, upskills more than 11,000 professionals annually to prepare for this industrial transition.

Singh pointed to Adani Group's $100 billion-plus (around ₹10 lakh crore) investment roadmap for what he called the "infrastructure of intelligence".

The plan involves developing capabilities across the physical and digital infrastructure chain, including ports, power, metals, renewable energy, grid transmission and hyperscale AI data centres. He also referred to ambitions to scale data centre capacity towards 5 GW, supported by gigawatt-scale renewable energy and liquid-cooled computing infrastructure.

"Because intelligence is written in code, but it runs on electrons and sovereign infrastructure," Singh wrote.

To support his argument, Singh drew parallels with the internet boom of the late 1990s and the subsequent expansion of the digital economy.

He pointed out that the Nasdaq's collapse in 2000, following its March peak of 5,048, wiped out trillions of dollars in market value and led many investors to question the long-term promise of internet businesses.

However, the following two decades saw internet adoption, e-commerce and digital advertising expand dramatically, with companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet emerging as some of the world's most valuable businesses.

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Singh argued that investors who interpreted the dot-com crash as the end of the internet opportunity failed to recognise the scale of the economic transformation that followed.

He acknowledged that a market correction could also occur in the AI sector, but maintained that this would not necessarily invalidate the broader investment opportunity.

Describing artificial intelligence as a shift potentially greater than previous technological transformations, Singh compared its significance to the development of the scientific method in the 16th century.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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