When Is Teachers' Day 2026? Check Date, Theme, History And Significance

Teachers' Day is observed in September in India, giving students an opportunity to recognise and honour the contribution of educators in shaping their lives and futures.

When Is Teachers' Day 2026?

Teachers' Day in India will be celebrated on Saturday, September 5, 2026. The day is observed annually to honour teachers and recognise their contribution to education and nation-building. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India's second President, philosopher and renowned educationist.

While World Teachers' Day is observed globally on October 5, India celebrates Teachers' Day on Sept. 5.

The day is marked across schools, colleges and other educational institutions with a range of activities. Students often organise special programmes, deliver speeches, write essays, prepare cards and posters, and participate in poetry, music, dance and other cultural activities to honour their teachers.

Teachers' Day 2026: Theme

The official Teachers' Day 2026 theme has not been announced yet. The theme is expected to highlight the role of teachers and the importance of education.

Teachers' Day 2026: History

India celebrates Teachers' Day or Shikshak Divas on Sept. 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was born on Sept. 5, 1888.

The tradition began in 1962, when Dr Radhakrishnan became the President of India.

Some of his students and friends wanted to celebrate Dr Radhakrishnan's birthday. When they approached him, he suggested, “Instead of celebrating my birthday separately, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers' Day”.

The Government of India later declared September 5 as Teachers' Day in recognition of Dr Radhakrishnan's contributions to education and his belief in the importance of teachers in society.

Who Was Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan?

Born: September 5, 1888

Philosopher and educationist

Vice-President of India

Second President of India

Bharat Ratna recipient

Teachers' Day 2026: Significance

Teachers play an important role in shaping the knowledge, skills and character of young people. Beyond academic lessons, educators help students develop critical thinking, problem-solving abilities and communication skills.

This day serves as a reminder of the wider contribution educators make to society. Their guidance can influence students' academic choices, personal development and understanding of their responsibilities as citizens.

The occasion also highlights the importance of recognising the dedication and efforts of teachers who work to prepare students for the future. Through their mentorship and guidance, educators contribute not only to individual growth but also to the development of society and the nation.

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