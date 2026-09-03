1,60,000 Work Opportunities: Amazon India Creates Seasonal Jobs Ahead Of Festive Season

Amazon India has created more than 1.6 lakh seasonal work opportunities across its operations network ahead of the upcoming festive season, as the company prepares for an expected rise in customer demand across its ecommerce and quick-commerce businesses.

The opportunities span 400-plus cities, including major metros as well as tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Varanasi, Kochi, Jalandhar, Ghaziabad, Ranchi, Salem and Gorakhpur. The company said hiring includes both direct and indirect work opportunities across its pan-India operations network.

Amazon Expands Festive Workforce

Amazon said the seasonal workforce will support activities including picking, packing, shipping and delivering customer orders. The company has already onboarded the majority of these associates and has started providing them with the required training ahead of the festive period.

The expanded workforce also includes thousands of women and associates with disabilities, as Amazon looks to increase workforce participation across its operations network.

Seasonal associates will have access to a range of safety, welfare and social-security benefits available to other associates, subject to applicable rules. These include provident fund, Employees' State Insurance Corporation and gratuity benefits for eligible associates working at Amazon sites.

Amazon Strengthens Delivery Network

Amazon's festive-season preparations come as it continues to expand its fulfilment and logistics infrastructure in India. The company said its nationwide network currently supports more than 1.7 million sellers.

Its infrastructure includes fulfilment centres across 15 states, with more than 43 million cubic feet of storage capacity, sortation centres across 19 states, and nearly 2,000 Amazon-operated and partner delivery stations.

The company also has around 28,000 hub delivery partners and thousands of Amazon Flex partners supporting last-mile deliveries. Amazon said several seasonal associates continue working with the company beyond the festive period, while others return each year for seasonal opportunities.

The company is also supporting associates through initiatives such as the Samridhi programme, which helps them enrol on the e-Shram portal and access government welfare and social-security programmes.

For delivery personnel, Amazon recently launched its Sammaan welfare programme, covering initiatives related to insurance, financial inclusion, government benefits and road safety. The company also plans to expand its network of air-conditioned Ashray rest centres for delivery drivers to 250 centres by the end of 2026.

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