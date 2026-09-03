Adani Ports Share Price Rallies Over 2% After Record August Cargo Volume; JPMorgan, Macquarie, HSBC Stay Bullish

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares price rallied over 2% on Wednesday, after the company reported record cargo volumes in August, with brokerages reinforcing their bullish view on the company. The Adani group stock gained as much as 2.21% to Rs 1,709.90 apiece on the BSE.

The ports and logistics major, Adani Ports & SEZ said it handled highest ever monthly cargo volume of 50 million metric tonnes (MMT) in a single month during August 2026, a growth of 19% year-on-year (YoY), and up 15% from July 2026.

The growth was led by dry 25% YoY rise in cargo and 15% rise in containers, supported by continued traction in transshipment volumes at Vizhinjam and Colombo.

The August run-rate also keeps Adani Ports on track toward its long-term Ion MT annual cargo target by FY31, analyst said.

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The company is the industry leader, operating 15 domestic ports (~capacity of 650 MTA) and 4 international ports, targeting 1 billion tons by 2030. APSEZ's domestic market share has reached around 27.4% from 14% a decade ago.

Container market share is high at ~45% from almost nil two decades ago.

Brokerage firm JPMorgan said Adani Ports' scale and diversification are driving healthy growth in India and abroad.

According to the brokerage firm, Adani Ports benefits from first mover advantage, sale, wide geographical presence, a high level of efficiency, and well-entrenched customer relationships in India's port sector.

The company has also forayed into and rapidly ramped up its logistics business in India.

“International expansion will also be a future growth driver. We believe all these growth pillars will continue to drive industry leading revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth with healthy RoCEs and cash flows,” JPMorgan said.

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The brokerage firm has an ‘Overweight' rating on Adani Ports shares, with a March 2028 target price of Rs 2,000 per share, using 17x EV/EBITDA on FY28E EBITDA.

Macquarie believes the sequential recovery in Adani Ports' volumes is encouraging and it does not see a risk of material market-share loss to major ports in the near term.

The brokerage firm remains optimistic on Adani Ports' long-term prospects given its execution track record, and expansion plans supported by cash flow.

Macquarie maintained an ‘Outperform' rating, with Adani Ports share price target of Rs 1,860 apiece.

Among other global brokerages, Nomura maintained a ‘Buy' call on Adani Ports shares, with a target of Rs 2,080, while HSBC has a ‘Buy' rating, and a target price of Rs 2,200 per share.

At 10:45 AM, Adani Ports & SEZ share price was trading 1.80% higher at Rs 1,703.05 apiece on the BSE.

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