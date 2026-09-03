Relief For Tata Trusts As Charity Commissioner Dismisses Allegations Over Tata Sons Share Transfer

The Tata Trusts on Thursday said the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner has dismissed allegations concerning the transfer of 833 shares of Tata Sons Private Limited from Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) to Naval H Tata in 1989.

The Charity Commissioner's order dated Sept 2, 2026, has closed a complaint filed by Vijay Singh, trustee of NRTT, which had sought an inquiry into the decades-old share transfer.

According to Tata Trusts, the Charity Commissioner's detailed examination found that the sale was necessitated by statutory requirements, the transfer was supported by proper documentation and the Trust received appropriate consideration based on a valuation agreed upon by the Commissioner of Wealth Tax.

The order further found that the shares were transferred subject to a condition that they would not be sold to a third party and would remain within the recipient's family. The transfer was also held to be compliant with the law applicable at the time.

The Charity Commissioner concluded that, given the facts and circumstances, no further inquiry under the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950 was warranted.

Tata Trusts said the order vindicates its position that the allegations over the share transfer were baseless. The Trust also highlighted observations in the order concerning the conduct of the complainant, including the Charity Commissioner's view that withholding the complaint email from the Trust indicated an intention to suppress it from other trustees.

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