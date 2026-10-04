A senior OpenAI safety employee, David Robinson, resigned from the company and publicly criticised its approach towards AI safety, stating that the company's culture is broken and that AI firms "were not being careful enough."

Robinson, worked at OpenAI for around three and a half years, has made the criticism in an essay titled, "I Quit OpenAI Because Its Culture Is Broken," published by The Atlantic on Sunday. He stated that AI companies, including OpenAI, were not being sufficiently cautious and argued that greater emphasis must be placed on safety expertise and research before more powerful systems are developed.

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Robinson's central argument is that the AI industry has become too comfortable with a "trial and error" approach to safety. He argued that companies are developing increasingly capable AI systems and then discovering problems after deployment, rather than proving beforehand if the systems can be safely controlled.

Reuters reported that Robinson specifically criticised OpenAI's heavy reliance on what it calls "iterative deployment" - releasing systems, identifying problems and then strengthening safeguards in response. He argued that iterative deployment inherently allows failures to happen and believes that the approach can result in periodic failures, while the consequences of those failures could become more serious as AI systems become more capable.

At OpenAI, Robinson helped draft the company's Preparedness Framework and oversaw safety reports associated with 12 frontier model launches. His concern is not simply that OpenAI needs another safety rule or a new policy. Instead, he stated that the culture surrounding AI development itself needs to change.

He debated that Silicon Valley lacks sufficient experience in handling dangerous technologies and in understanding what it means to build systems where human errors can have potentially enormous consequences.

Another major concern raised by Robinson is the gap between AI capabilities and alignment research. "Alignment" broadly refers to ensuring that AI systems behave in ways consistent with human goals, values and intentions. Reuters reported that Robinson believes AI capabilities are advancing faster than researchers' understanding of alignment.

His concern is that companies could continue making models substantially more capable while the scientific understanding required to reliably control those systems remains incomplete. That creates what he sees as a widening capability versus safety gap.

OpenAI has rejected the implication that it simply releases increasingly powerful models without adequate safeguards. An OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters that the company is ensuring that its models do not become more capable than it can safely manage and secure. The company also stated that it pauses training or holds back models when it needs to slow down.

Robinson's resignation comes amid increased scrutiny of autonomous AI agents. The Guardian specifically linked his concerns to an incident involving a "swarm" of OpenAI agents that attacked AI startup Hugging Face. These were AI programs capable of operating autonomously rather than simply responding to individual human prompts.

The incident has become an important example in the wider debate because it raises questions about what happens when AI systems are given the ability to perform tasks independently.

The Guardian also reported that Geoffrey Irving, who previously worked at OpenAI and DeepMind and is now chief scientist at Resolution, issued another warning. Writing in Time, Irving stated that recent warnings about AI's destructive potential were understating the severity of the situation.

He estimated that there was around a 50 percent chance that humanity could die because of the development of smarter than human AI systems, and argued that decisions made over the next two to ten years could determine the outcome.

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