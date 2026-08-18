4,000 Robotaxis Abroad: China's Pony.ai Gears Up For Major Overseas Push

Pony.ai declared on Tuesday that it now had over 4,000 vehicles in its pipeline for planned and possible robotaxi deployments abroad. The company's autonomous ride-hailing revenues have skyrocketed in tandem with its aggressive foreign drive.

A contract to install over 2,000 robotaxis in five European cities in conjunction with Uber is part of the pipeline. This will extend into four more unnamed European cities, building on an already-existing commercial business in Zagreb, Croatia, according to a report.

Companies that specialise in autonomous driving are rushing to market robotaxi services abroad.

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They are looking for new revenue sources and collaborations in regions like the Middle East, Asia, and Europe as the technology advances and domestic competition heats up, reports Reuters.

Pony.ai, which aims to have a robotaxi fleet of 3,500 vehicles by year's end, did not provide a date for the completion of all planned worldwide deployments. Additionally, it does not specify the number of robotaxis it has already deployed abroad.

But last week, it announced intentions to expand its relationship with Uber and deploy over 2,000 robotaxis throughout Europe.

According to Reuters, rival WeRide is also stepping up its international operations and is looking at Australia, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia as possible markets.

According to a business release, Pony.ai reported a great second quarter on Tuesday, with total revenue increasing 68.8% from the same period last year to $36.2 million. Robotaxi revenue increased by 691.2%, accounting for one-third of total revenue for the first time.

James Peng, CEO of Pony.ai, stated, "We will continue to advance our full-year plans and are confident in our ability to exceed our full-year robotaxi services revenue target."

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The company's full-year robotaxi revenue is still expected to surpass 3-1/2 times its 2025 level. In addition to robotaxis, Pony.ai saw a 40% year-over-year rise in robotruck revenue in the second quarter.

According to Pony.ai's robotruck head, the business plans to expand its fleet of driverless light-duty trucks to 100,000 vehicles by 2030 and deploy 500 to 1,000 autonomous heavy-duty trucks in China within two to three years. He Xing told reporters earlier this month.

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