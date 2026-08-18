SEMICON India 2026: 240+ Global Chip Companies To Attend; PM Modi To Meet Top Semiconductor CEOs

India is set to put its semiconductor ambitions on display next month, with more than 240 international companies expected to attend SEMICON India 2026 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to chair a session with top semiconductor CEOs on September 16.

MeitY Secretary S Krishnan said the event, to be held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi from September 17-19, comes as the first wave of semiconductor manufacturing facilities begins production in India. Modi will inaugurate the event on September 17.

The government expects participation from most major global semiconductor companies, with strong delegations from Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and the Netherlands. Krishnan said the government is not setting an investment target for the event, but indicated that chip companies are expected to announce deals during SEMICON India.

ALSO READ: India's Chip Push: Over Five New Semiconductor Plants Expected In 7-8 Years, Says PM Modi

Krishnan also said the impact of India Semiconductor Mission 1.0 will be visible at this year's event, as projects supported under the programme move closer to commercial operations.

Of the 12 semiconductor plants approved under the current programme, three have started production, while another 2-3 facilities are expected to begin commercial production by the end of 2026. The remaining facilities are expected to come up during 2027 and 2028.

The Cabinet has also approved ISM 2.0, with guidelines expected to be issued shortly. The second phase is expected to build on the manufacturing ecosystem being created through the first programme.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.