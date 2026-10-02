Milind Deora Urges PM Modi To Consider Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar For Ashoka Chakra

Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider Mumbai-born flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for the Ashoka Chakra, citing his bravery after he was seriously wounded in an alleged cockpit assault by the co-pilot and nevertheless acted to help protect those on board.

Machchhar was attacked by his co-pilot during flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board.

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Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

In his October 2 letter, Deora described Machchhar's actions as an extraordinary display of courage and selflessness, saying the pilot put the lives of those on board ahead of his own.

Deora said Machchhar's Mumbai connection had generated particular pride among residents of the city and noted that public calls had emerged for him to be considered for the country's highest peacetime gallantry award.

The Ashoka Chakra is awarded for “most conspicuous bravery” or an act of daring, pre-eminent valour or self-sacrifice other than in the face of the enemy.

Government guidelines state that civilians, as well as members of the armed forces and police forces, are eligible for the award.

Deora's letter comes as Machchhar continues to recover from the injuries sustained in the incident. Prime Minister Modi also spoke to the pilot on October 2 and praised his courage and presence of mind during the crisis.

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Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial aviation experience and previously worked with SpiceJet before joining flydubai in 2022. Reports citing his professional profile say he has accumulated about 9,750 hours of flying experience on Boeing 737 aircraft.

Deora argued that recognising Machchhar would carry significance beyond the individual honour, saying it could underline the value of courage and self-sacrifice among Indians across professions.

He urged the government to examine Machchhar's case under the established criteria for the Ashoka Chakra and formally consider his actions for the gallantry award.

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