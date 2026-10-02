Captain Machchhar Gets Emotional During Call With PM Modi; Reveals What Kept Him Going

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the bravery of Captain Smit Machchhar, who foiled a co-pilot's alleged plot to crash an Israel-bound flydubai flight. “Indians are not those who take lives, but those willing to risk their own to save others,” he said as he spoke to Captain Smit over a video call.

In a video call with PM Modi, Captain Smit, who is currently hospitalised and receiving treatment in the UAE, turned emotional when Modi praised him for his presence of mind, courage and composure. PM Modi said the entire country is praying for Smit.

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Prime Minister Modi later described his video call with the pilot as “An unforgettable conversation with Captain Smit, filled with pride and emotions.”

While recounting his ordeal, Machchhar told PM Modi, “You are my biggest idol. I feel proud of the way you are encouraging me today. I had so many injuries, but I told myself I have to get up and act. At the time, I pushed myself to open the cockpit door.”

Smit shared that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa. He said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the difficult moment as well.

The Prime Minister also spoke with Smit's mother, Geeta Ben, highlighting her role in shaping Captain Machchhar's core beliefs and noting that she raised him on the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. Smit said receiving PM Modi's call made him extremely proud and that he had never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with him.

He further noted that the hospital is providing him with the highest quality medical treatment. The Prime Minister extended his thanks to the Saudi Arabian and UAE governments for ensuring Captain Machchhar received proper care.

The Prime Minister added that Captain Machchhar's actions had raised the prestige of Indian pilots, earning them newfound respect globally. “Today is Gandhi Jayanti. You have shown the world what the true meaning of ‘Ahimsa' is,” PM Modi added.

The Mumbai-born pilot, Captain Machchhar, was severely injured on Wednesday when his co-pilot stabbed him during flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, which was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

ALSO READ: Injured Indian Hero Captain Smit Machchhar Flown To UAE, Out Of Danger After Attack

The flydubai flight issued emergency signals and plummeted more than 17,000 feet from its 34,000-foot altitude. The aircraft subsequently made an emergency diversion to Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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