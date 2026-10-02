Starbucks Faces US Backlash Over First Xinjiang Stores Amid Uyghur Rights Concerns

US lawmakers and human rights advocates have criticised Starbucks for opening its first stores in China's Xinjiang region, where Beijing has faced years of allegations over its treatment of the predominantly Muslim Uyghur population.

Reuters reported that Starbucks opened two outlets this week in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang. One store is located at the city's Grand Bazaar, while the other is at Urumqi International Airport.

John Moolenaar, chairman of the US House of Representatives' Select Committee on China, urged Starbucks to shut the newly opened outlets, describing the move as a morally bankrupt decision.

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“This is a shocking and morally bankrupt decision by a company that prides itself on social responsibility,” Moolenaar said in a statement.

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He alleged that the Chinese government had detained more than one million Uyghurs and accused Beijing of stripping the community of its faith, language, and culture.

China has rejected widespread allegations of abuses against Uyghurs. Beijing has said its policies in Xinjiang are aimed at tackling terrorism, separatism and religious extremism.

The World Uyghur Congress, an advocacy group, also criticised Starbucks' move. The group said the company was once again choosing to ignore a dire human rights situation by opening stores in the region.

It further argued that businesses should not contribute to an economy where state-imposed forced labour remains a concern.

Reuters reported that Starbucks has indicated it plans to continue investing in Xinjiang. Starbucks China CEO Liu Wenjuan described the new outlets on the company's official WeChat account as more than just new coffee shops, saying they were intended to offer an experience combining local culture with customer needs.

Images posted by Starbucks showed the company's branding in English and Chinese. Reuters noted that there were no obvious signs using the Uyghur language, which is written in an Arabic-based script and has official status alongside Chinese in Xinjiang.

The controversy comes months after Starbucks completed a major restructuring of its China business. In April 2026, the company finalised a joint venture with Boyu Capital, which became the 60% stakeholder. The venture operates about 8,000 Starbucks outlets across China, Reuters reported.

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Washington has taken a particularly hard line on goods linked to Xinjiang. Under a US law enacted in 2021, products originating from the region are presumed to involve forced labour unless proven otherwise.

The US State Department has previously accused Chinese authorities of detention, forced labour, forced sterilisation and restrictions on religious freedom, expression and movement in Xinjiang. In 2021, Washington characterised China's actions against Uyghurs as genocide.

The United Nations has also raised concerns over possible crimes against humanity, while international human rights organisations have documented allegations of widespread abuses.

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