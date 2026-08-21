Starbucks Layoffs: Coffee Chain Cuts Over 200 Jobs; Here's What We Know

Starbucks is set to eliminate more than 200 corporate positions as CEO Brian Niccol continues efforts to streamline the coffee giant's operations and improve its financial and business performance, according to reports.

The latest job reductions were detailed in a WARN Act filing and follow the company's earlier announcement of plans to cut around 300 corporate jobs as part of a broader organisational restructuring.

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Around 120 positions involve employees on support teams responsible for designing and developing Starbucks coffeehouses. These workers are being affected after declining to relocate from the company's existing base in Seattle, Washington, to Nashville, Tennessee, as per the Fox Business.

A further 104 positions are being eliminated as part of organisational changes announced by Starbucks in May. The first employee separations are expected to begin on October 19, 2026, with all affected positions scheduled to be eliminated by November 1.

The restructuring is part of Niccol's wider turnaround strategy, which focuses on simplifying Starbucks' corporate structure, improving operational efficiency and revitalising the company's coffeehouse business. Niccol became Starbucks CEO in September 2024 and has since pursued measures aimed at improving sales and strengthening the customer experience.

The latest cuts are focused on corporate employees and are not expected to affect workers at Starbucks coffeehouses.

At the same time, Starbucks is expanding its presence in Nashville, where it is developing a new $100 million regional office that is expected to eventually accommodate around 2,000 employees. The company will continue to maintain its global headquarters in Seattle.

The latest layoffs represent another phase of Starbucks' broader cost-cutting and restructuring programme. The company is seeking to improve efficiency while maintaining its focus on its coffeehouse experience, often described as its “third place” strategy, Fox Business reported.

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The restructuring comes as Niccol attempts to put Starbucks on a stronger growth path while balancing corporate cost reductions with investments in stores, employees and customer experience.

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