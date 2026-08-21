Caught On Camera: Son Jumps Off Hill In Sambajinagar, Parents Falls To Death While Trying To Save Him

In a heart-wrenching tragedy captured on camera in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a couple died alongside their son while trying to save him from dying by suicide after he jumped from a hill on Friday, according to reports.

The 8-year-old boy from Devlai died by suicide after jumping from Khavadya Hill in the Waluj Mahanagar area. He reportedly reached the hill around 10 am and threatened to take his own life, according to NDTV report. For nearly three hours, villagers and his mother tried to persuade him to step away from the edge and think about his future and his parents.

The video of the incident shows the young boy's moments before he jumped. It also captures bystanders trying to stop him at the hilltop. However, the teenager refused to listen and repeatedly said, "No, no, I just want to die."

During the final 15 to 20 minutes, his father, who had initially been pleading with him from below, climbed to the top of the hill in an attempt to restrain him.

The NDTV report further shared that, according to eyewitnesses, the father suddenly tried to grab his son, but both lost their balance and fell down the hill.

The boy's mother witnessed her husband and son falling before her eyes. In a state of shock, she then jumped from the hill near the same tree, eyewitnesses said. All three members of the family died in the incident.

The reason behind the teenager taking the extreme step is not yet clear. Statements from eyewitnesses present at the scene have also emerged, detailing the sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

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Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

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