Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today, on Aug. 20. The Rs 1,700 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 62.97 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 26.87% listing gain.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for the Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO stood at Rs 54 as of 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 20. It indicates a listing price of Rs 255 apiece at a premium of 26.87% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Applicants can check their Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 21.

Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day

How To Check Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here - BSE IPO Allotment Page

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - NSE IPO Allotment Page.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ‘LALITHAA' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website here - MUFG IPO Allotment Page.

Select “Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

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Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Listing Date

Shares of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug. 24.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Final Subscription Status

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO was subscribed 62.97 times on final day of bidding on Aug. 19,

QIBs: 145.38 times

NIIs: 73.89 times

RIIs: 11.81 times

Employee Reserved: 8.55 times

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 1,700 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 5.97 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,200 crore and an offer for sale of 2.49 crore shares worth Rs 500 crore. The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 190-Rs 201 per share.

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