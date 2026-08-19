Betting On India's AI Future: Nikhil Kamath Backs CtrlS With Rs 200-Crore Investment

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and entrepreneur Sreeram Reddy Vanga have invested a combined Rs 250 crore in CtrlS Datacenters as demand for computing infrastructure accelerates across India.

Kamath has invested Rs 200 crore in the hyperscale data centre operator, while Vanga has contributed Rs 50 crore. CtrlS said the fresh capital will support infrastructure expansion and capacity additions across the country.

The investment comes as the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other digital workloads drives demand for data centre capacity. Enterprises and hyperscale customers are increasingly seeking large-scale computing and storage infrastructure, creating a need for additional capacity.

CtrlS plans to deploy the funds towards expanding its data centre infrastructure and building capacity to meet this demand. The company is also developing infrastructure designed for AI workloads as India's digital economy expands.

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“Every meaningful technology shift of the next decade, AI, cloud, and digital public infrastructure, runs on data centres,” Kamath said. He added that India is at a point where digital infrastructure must keep pace with technology adoption to avoid becoming a bottleneck.

Vanga said India's ambitions in AI and cloud computing would require digital infrastructure to be developed at scale. He also highlighted CtrlS founder and CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy's long-term approach to building the company.

Pinnapureddy said the investment would allow CtrlS to accelerate its expansion and develop data centre platforms for India's next phase of digital growth.

Founded by Pinnapureddy, CtrlS operates hyperscale data centres serving enterprises, cloud providers, financial institutions and government organisations. The company operates 19 data centres across nine key Indian markets, with more than 370 MW of capacity and about 4.4 GW of projects at various stages of development.

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The latest investment also follows a major funding commitment from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. In June, CPP Investments committed up to Rs 7,000 crore to CtrlS. The deal included a Rs 4,000-crore investment for an 8.2% stake and a proposed Rs 3,000-crore joint venture for hyperscale data centre campuses.

The fresh entrepreneur-backed investment underscores the growing investor interest in India's data centre sector. As AI applications require increasingly powerful computing infrastructure, operators such as CtrlS are expanding capacity to capture the country's growing digital demand.

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