Hyundai India To Hike Car Prices By 1% With Effect From September

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. will hike prices across its portfolio, by up to 1%, effective from September 2026, according to an exchange filing from the company on Wednesday. Price increases will vary for models and variants. This revision in retail price points by the automobile retailer is due to a rise in input and commodity costs as well as geopolitical uncertainties.

The firm stated that it will continue to make efforts to "optimise costs" and absorb the impact of input cost escalations to reduce passing on these costs to consumers.

"However, the persistence of these cost pressures has necessitated passing on a part of the increased costs to customers through this marginal price revision," the filing said.

The company's financial earnings also seemed to have taken a dent owing to the aforementioned factors with its consolidated net profit seeing a decline of 35% for the quarter ending June of the current fiscal.

The company's bottom line fell to Rs 889 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,369 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue was relatively flat and fell 0.5% to Rs 16,335 crore from Rs 16,413 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) was down 30.8% at Rs 1,512 crore versus Rs 2,186 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Motor Q1 Results: Profit Falls 35% As Margin Shrinks Sharply; Revenue Flat

The Ebitda margin contracted to 9.3% from 13.3% on a year-on-year basis.

Hyundai Motor India Share Price

Share price of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., saw a 0.53% downturn to settle at Rs 2,174.50 at the end of the day's trade, compared to a 0.32% downturn of the NSE Nifty 50.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.