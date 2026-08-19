'Inhumane': German Chancellor Slams Israel's Ben-Gvir For 'Killing 30-40 Palestinians Daily' Remark

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has condemned remarks by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in which he reportedly called for 30 to 40 Palestinians to be killed every night in Gaza.

Al-Jazeera reported the German government described Ben-Gvir's comments as inhumane and a violation of international law. The German government spokesperson also said there should be no further Israeli annexation in the occupied West Bank.

Deputy government spokesperson Sebastian Hille also made the remarks at a press conference in Berlin, according to Anadolu Agency. “The chancellor strongly condemns Minister Ben-Gvir's inhumane appeals, which violate international law. They are unacceptable,” Hille said.

ALSO READ: 'They Are Not Even People': Israel's Ben-Gvir Calls For Killing Of '30 To 40' People In Gaza Every Night

Israeli media had earlier reported that Ben-Gvir made the comments during a podcast conversation with former Gaza hostage Rom Braslavski. According to the Associated Press, Ben-Gvir criticised what he described as a reduction in Israeli strikes on Gaza and said he disagreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach.

“It's no secret, I disagree with the prime minister,” Ben-Gvir said. “I think targeted assassinations should be carried out in Gaza, taking down 30 to 40 every night. Not just those who pose an immediate threat, there are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn't live. They're not even people.”

Ben-Gvir is one of the most prominent far-right figures in Netanyahu's coalition and serves as Israel's national security minister. He oversees the country's police and prison systems but does not command the military.

According to AP, the US has been pushing discussions around a possible agreement that would involve Hamas disarming in exchange for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel had not officially accepted the proposal at the time of the report.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly taken positions that have put him at odds with more moderate voices within Israel's political establishment, particularly over the conduct of the Gaza war.

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The latest comments have also renewed scrutiny of the influence of far-right politicians within Netanyahu's government. AP reported that Israeli domestic media had given limited attention to the remarks.

Ben-Gvir's comments come amid continued international pressure over Israel's military campaign in Gaza and ongoing negotiations over a possible ceasefire and post-war arrangements.

The remarks have also drawn renewed attention to statements by Israeli officials cited in proceedings at the International Court of Justice in relation to allegations of genocidal intent. Israel has rejected allegations that it is committing genocide in Gaza.

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