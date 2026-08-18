'They Are Not Even People': Israel's Ben-Gvir Calls For Killing Of '30 To 40' People In Gaza Every Night

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has called for a much wider campaign of targeted killings in Gaza, saying Israel should kill 30 to 40 people every night, the Associated Press reported.

Ben-Gvir made the remarks while speaking to former Gaza hostage Rom Braslavski on his podcast. During the conversation, he criticised what he described as a reduction in Israeli strikes on Gaza and said he disagreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach.

“It's no secret, I disagree with the prime minister,” he said. “I think targeted assassinations should be carried out in Gaza, taking down 30 to 40 every night. Not just those who pose an immediate threat, there are people there who are not worthy of life. They shouldn't live. They're not even people.”

The comments have drawn attention because Ben-Gvir is a serving cabinet minister and one of the most prominent far-right figures in Netanyahu's coalition. He oversees Israel's police and prison systems, although he does not command the military.

ALSO READ: Israeli Strikes Kill 11 In Lebanon In Worst Attack Since June Ceasefire

Ben-Gvir's Remarks Come Amid Gaza Talks

His comments came as diplomatic efforts over the Gaza war continued, with the US pushing discussions around a possible agreement involving Hamas' disarmament and a phased Israeli withdrawal from the territory.

According to AP, the proposed US plan would require Hamas to disarm in return for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel had not officially accepted the proposal at the time of the report.

Ben-Gvir has repeatedly taken positions that put him at odds with more moderate voices within Israel's political establishment, including over the government's handling of the Gaza war.

Remarks Draw Attention To Far-Right Influence

The statement has also renewed scrutiny of the influence of far-right politicians within Netanyahu's government. AP noted that Israeli domestic media has given limited attention to the remarks, even as figures such as Ben-Gvir have gained support since Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack.

Hamas killed around 1,200 people in the attack and took 251 hostages, according to figures cited in the report. Former hostages have since described conditions including starvation and physical and psychological abuse.

Ben-Gvir's latest remarks have also drawn renewed attention to statements by Israeli officials that have been cited in proceedings at the International Court of Justice over allegations of genocidal intent. Israel has rejected allegations that it is committing genocide in Gaza.

The comments come as Israel faces continued international pressure over its military campaign while negotiations over a possible ceasefire and post-war arrangements remain underway.

ALSO READ: Iran Nuke Scare: How Fake Claim From Indian X Account Rattled US, Israel

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.