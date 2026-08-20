Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Final Subscription Status And Listing Date

The Horizon Industrial Parks IPO allotment status is set to be finalised on Aug. 20. The Rs 2,600.04 crore mainboard issue saw an overall subscription of 1.45 times, while the latest GMP indicates a modest or a flat listing

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP

The latest GMP for the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO stood at Rs 1.3 on Aug. 20 at 7:30 a.m. It indicates a moderate 2.17% listing gain for the shares compared to the upper limit of the price band of Rs 60.

Shares of Horizon Industrial Parks are expected to debut at Rs 61.3 listing price.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 21.

Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

How To Check Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'HORIZONIND' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

From the dropdown menu, choose “Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Listing Date

Shares of Horizon Industrial Parks will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Monday, Aug. 24.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Final Subscription Status

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO was subscribed 1.45 times on the final day of bidding on Aug. 19.

QIBs: 1.85 times

NIIs: 0.98 times

RIIs: 0.96 times

Employee Reserved: 1.42 times

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Horizon Industrial Parks IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 2,600.04 crore, comprising entirely a fresh issue of 43.34 crore shares. The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 57-Rs 60 per share.

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