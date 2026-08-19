Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP Today: Tepid 2% Listing Gain On Final Day

The IPO of Horizon Industrial Parks, which opened for subscription on Aug. 17, will close for subscription today, Aug. 19. The Rs 2,600-crore mainboard IPO was subscribed 0.24 times on Day 2 of bidding on Tuesday.

Ahead of its tentative Aug. 24 listing, the latest GMP of Rs 1 indicates an estimated listing gain of 1.67%.

Here are the key details investors should know about the IPO, as subscription for Horizon Industrial Parks enters its final day.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO GMP

The current GMP for Horizon Industrial Parks IPO stands at Rs 1 as of Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m, while the upper price band is Rs 60. This means that the listing price is likely to be Rs 61 (cap price + today's GMP), indicating 1.67% gains.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Day 3 Subscription Status

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO has been subscribed 0.26 times on the final day of bidding on Aug. 19.

QIBs: 0.23 times

NIIs: 0.18 times

RIIs: 0.49 times

Employee Reserved: 0.77 times

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Details

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,600 crore. It is an entirely fresh issue of 43.34 crore shares.

Opening date: Aug. 17

Aug. 17 Closing date: Aug. 19

Aug. 19 Price band: Rs 57 to Rs 60 per share

Retail investors need a minimum of Rs 15,000 (at upper price end) to buy one lot of 250 shares. JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO Allotment and Listing

The allotment for the Horizon Industrial Parks IPO is expected to be finalised on Aug 20. Horizon Industrial Parks IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug 24.

Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Use of Proceeds

The company proposes to utilise IPO proceeds primarily for repaying or prepaying borrowings, while the balance may support general corporate purposes.

Horizon Industrial Parks Business And Financials

Period Ended FY26 FY25 Total Income Rs 767.84 crore Rs 439.35 crore Profit After Tax Loss of ₹203.65 crore Loss of ₹178.78 crore EBITDA Rs 607.8 crore Rs 339.12 crore

Incorporated in 2009 and backed by Blackstone Group, Horizon Industrial Parks is India's largest industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner and operator by total network, according to a JLL report. As of the DRHP date, the company owned 45 logistics and industrial assets across 10 major Indian cities, spanning 58.01 million square feet (msf).

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.

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