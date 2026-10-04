Russia's 'New Doctrine' Meets Ukraine's Oil Strategy: The Escalation Dilemma

Ukraine will intensify strikes against Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure in response to what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as a new and broader Russian airstrike doctrine targeting Ukrainian infrastructure ahead of winter.

Zelenskyy told Reuters, "We saw documents ‌and we know that they allow them to attack infrastructure, logistics, and especially to attack in the cities, in the villages, everywhere, roads, schools, hospitals."

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"To pressure people to leave the capital, leave different cities: this is the goal of the operation," he added.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would respond by striking Russian energy facilities, particularly oil refineries that generate revenue used to finance Russia's war effort. He stressed that Ukraine does not intend to deliberately target civilians or population centers.

The escalation comes as diplomatic efforts to revive peace negotiations remain uncertain. US President Donald Trump has urged Kyiv to avoid attacks on Russian oil infrastructure, warning that disruptions could contribute to higher global fuel and diesel prices. Zelenskyy, however, said there was no clear indication that Putin was prepared to agree to a ceasefire or meaningful negotiations.

On the battlefield, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's counteroffensive in the Donbas, known as "Vivaldi," has recaptured about 140 square kilometres (54 square miles) and remains underway. He attributed Russia's intensified air campaign partly to battlefield pressures and rising Russian casualties.

Ukraine is also confronting an evolving drone threat. Zelenskyy said Russia's use of jet-powered Shahed drones has made interception more difficult, increasing Kyiv's reliance on F-16 and MiG fighter aircraft. Ukraine is developing interceptor drones and new air-defence systems while expanding its domestic missile capabilities. Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian-made FP-7 ballistic missile has entered combat use, with the longer-range MiGs expected later this autumn, as per Reuters.

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Ukraine is simultaneously seeking to strengthen its financial capacity to sustain the war. Zelenskyy said European partners had secured funding for defence requirements through 2027, while Kyiv was working to close an estimated $27 billion defence-financing gap.

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