Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 58: Devotional Drama Holds Strong In Ninth Week

Hanuman Ansh continues its strong theatrical run, completing 58 days at the box office and entering its ninth week in theatres. The devotional drama maintained a steady pace on Saturday, recording a modest decline from the previous day as it entered its ninth week in theatres.

Day 58 Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 2.10 crore net on Day 58 across 1,339 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 321.73 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 379.96 crore. The Day 58 collection represents a 6.7% drop from the previous day's Rs 2.25 crore. Despite the decline, the spiritual drama continues to maintain a strong pace at the box office.

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Overseas, the film collected Rs 15 lakh on Day 58, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 39.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 419.46 crore.

Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 39% on Day 58. Morning shows registered 26.77% occupancy, which increased to 52.77% in the afternoon. Evening shows recorded the highest occupancy at 64.77%, followed by night shows at 64.23% occupancy.

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Hanuman Ansh Box Office Summary

Sacnilk reports that Hanuman Ansh opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1 and went on to collect Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. The film recorded Rs 40 lakh in Week 2, followed by Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. Its Week 4 collection stood at Rs 61.00 crore, while Week 5 brought in Rs 90.25 crore.

The film collected Rs 80.25 crore during Week 6 and added another Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7. The film collected Rs 29.20 crore during its Week 8.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays the character at another stage of the story.

The film also stars Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. Hanuman Ansh was released in India on August 7, 2026.

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