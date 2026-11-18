Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly has opened up about the franchise's decision to trade Kuldeep Yadav for Rishabh Pant ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, admitting that letting go of the India spinner was a difficult call.

Ganguly described Kuldeep as a "special cricketer" but said the franchise needed an Indian batter to improve the team's balance.



Speaking on JioStar, Ganguly explained that Delhi wanted to strengthen its batting options and viewed Pant's return as an important move for the squad.

"It was a tough trade because Kuldeep is a very special cricketer. He's been with Delhi Capitals for a long period of time, but in the IPL, with 10 teams, it's always about that one balance factor," Sourav Ganguly said.

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"And we were looking at a batsman. We got a domestic batsman in Rishabh Pant, who's done well for Delhi. Someone whom I rate very, very highly. But it was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no. They are very important part of our squad," he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter previously represented Delhi Capitals for several seasons before moving to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).



Ganguly also made it clear that retaining certain players was important for the franchise, specifically mentioning Axar Patel and Ashutosh Sharma. He said releasing the two players was not an option because of their importance to the squad.

Sourav Ganguly On Delhi Capitals' Release Strategy

Ganguly also discussed the franchise's broader strategy behind its player retentions and releases ahead of the upcoming IPL season.



According to the former India captain, the decisions depend on several factors, including players' performances, the franchise's requirements and the availability of options in the auction pool.



Delhi Capitals will also be without Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who was among the players released by the franchise as he looks to prioritise his national commitments.

"It's very difficult to pinpoint the exact thought process behind the releases and retentions. It's obviously about performance, who the franchise values and who the franchise thinks is good enough to win cricket matches in the IPL. It is also about what's available at the auction," he noted further.

"It's a small auction, so the franchise factors in the performance of the last two years and what it feels is required for the next three years. So, there is no thumb rule that this is right or that is wrong. It's just about faith and belief," he said about the auction scheduled to be held next month."



The franchise will now have to assess its requirements and identify suitable replacements as it prepares for the upcoming player auction.

Sourav Ganguly Excited About First IPL Head Coach Stint

Ganguly also expressed excitement about taking charge as Delhi Capitals' head coach for the upcoming season. Although he has previously been associated with the franchise in different capacities, including Director of Cricket, this will be his first stint as an IPL head coach.

"It is my first time as head coach in the IPL. I did it for Pretoria Capitals last year, but I am very excited. The IPL is a very different challenge.

"I have been involved with DC in different ways, more so as the Director of Cricket, obviously organising everything when Ricky was the head coach. Now that I will be the head coach, I will be at the centre of taking this team forward," Ganguly concluded.



He also coached Pretoria Capitals in the previous season of the SA20 league. Ganguly said the IPL presents a different challenge and that he is looking forward to being directly involved in taking Delhi Capitals forward.

Daniel Vettori Explains SunRisers Hyderabad's Travis Head Release

Meanwhile, SunRisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori also spoke about the franchise's player availability concerns after releasing Australian batter Travis Head ahead of IPL 2027.



Vettori revealed that Head had decided to sit out the upcoming season to focus on his international commitments with Australia.



He described Head as an integral part of the Hyderabad franchise over the last three years and expressed disappointment over his absence, while acknowledging the batter's decision to prioritise national duty.

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With several prominent overseas players unavailable for the upcoming season, franchises will now look to address their squad requirements at the IPL 2027 auction.

"Travis Head, who's been an integral part of the side for the last three years, has decided that he wants to sit out the season. He's got a massive year coming up for Australia, and he's going to prioritise that."

"So it's sad that he's not going to be with us, but we are very grateful for his contributions over the last three years," he said.

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