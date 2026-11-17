Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni shared an emotional video on social media on Tuesday, November 17, hours after announcing his retirement as an Indian Premier League (IPL) player.

The video features several memorable moments from his cricketing journey, taking fans on a nostalgic trip through his career.



Dhoni's post came shortly after CSK confirmed that he would take up the role of team mentor from IPL 2027, bringing an end to his 19-year journey as a player in the tournament.

ALSO READ: 'Maybe Add My Name': How MS Dhoni Quietly Told CSK He Was Retiring



MS Dhoni's Special Message For Fans



Sharing the video on Instagram, Dhoni used the iconic song 'Main Har Ek Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the 1976 film *Kabhi Kabhie*. The song added an emotional touch to the montage, which featured glimpses of his journey in Indian cricket and the IPL.



Dhoni also shared a special message alongside the video, acknowledging the love and support he has received from fans over the years.

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Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it.maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it." he wrote.

The song choice also carries a connection to Dhoni's international retirement in August 2020. At the time, he had used another version of the same song, 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon', while announcing his decision to step away from international cricket.



MS Dhoni's IPL Journey Comes To An End



Earlier on Tuesday, CSK confirmed that Dhoni would continue his association with the franchise as a team mentor from the 2027 season. The announcement marked the end of his playing career in the IPL.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni's IPL Journey Ends: Check His Record As Player And Captain



Dhoni remains one of the most successful captains in the tournament's history. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles and established themselves as one of the competition's most successful franchises.

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