Singer Sona Mohapatra has hit out at Salman Khan once more, mocking his new song ‘Teri Sexy Beauty' and brushing aside claims that taking him on had hurt her career.

The track is from the actor's upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, and also features Chitrangda Singh. Its lyrics revolve around drinking, with Khan comparing himself to an aeroplane taking off.

Marking two decades as a musician in a new video, Mohapatra targeted the song directly. “Mr. Khan's latest masterpiece from a film apparently inspired by our soldiers' sacrifices. And our superstar is singing about two pegs and becoming an airplane,” she said.

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Revisiting 2016

The singer first clashed with Khan in 2016, after he likened how worn out he felt while filming Sultan to the experience of a rape survivor.

Mohapatra said speaking up led to rape threats, morphed obscene images and abuse aimed even at her mother and family. She went to the police, she said, and the issue reached the Women and Child Development Ministry under Maneka Gandhi, which then started an initiative to tackle the online abuse of women.

And Again In 2019

Her second run-in came in 2019. Khan had made a series of remarks about Priyanka Chopra dropping out of Bharat to marry Nick Jonas, and on one occasion poked fun at her choice in front of Katrina Kaif, her replacement in the film. Mohapatra called it bullying, and said more threats came her way.

Since then, she said, she has often been told that her Bollywood prospects would have been brighter had she stayed out of Khan's way.

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‘Whose Career Needs Sympathy?'

Hearing the new song, Mohapatra said, brought all of that back. “Is this the artistic universe I missed out on?” she asked, adding she was “not entirely sure whose career needs all that sympathy”.

She pointed to the past 10 years of her own work, including tours with her band, independent shows such as Laal Pari Mastani, her Sona 24K project and the award-winning documentary Shut Up Sona. Too many people, she said, confuse proximity to power with success.

“Salman Khan, you've outdone yourself. Again,” she wrote in the caption.

An Old Critic

Mohapatra also took aim at Khan in 2025, when she dismissed as “garbage” his comments on the 31-year age difference between him and Rashmika Mandanna, his co-star in Sikandar. Khan had argued that if the actress and her father were fine with the gap, others had no reason to object.

There was no response from Khan to her latest remarks at the time of writing.

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