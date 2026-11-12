Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rhea Kapoor Served Legal Notice Over Diwali Pendant

A Diwali fashion post has landed Kareena Kapoor Khan and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor in a legal controversy. Congress leader Abbas Hafeez has sent both of them a legal notice over a 30-carat emerald pendant worn by Kareena, which features Ayat-ul-Kursi, a verse from the Quran.

Dated November 11, the notice objects to the way the religious inscription was displayed in photographs shared online. Hafeez has asked them to remove the pictures and videos, issue a public apology and ensure that the Quranic verse is shown with proper respect.

What Does The Notice Say?

Hafeez clarified that he has no objection to Kareena's outfit or her personal choice of jewellery. His concern is specifically about how the Quran-inscribed pendant was displayed in the social media posts, as reported by The Indian Express.

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The notice says the photographs did not show the level of respect that a sacred Quranic verse deserves. It also refers to concerns raised by some Islamic scholars about wearing Quranic verses as jewellery. It states that their guidance emphasises “preserving the sanctity of such inscriptions” and avoiding situations where they may be treated disrespectfully.

Hafeez has also claimed that the presentation caused concern among members of the Muslim community and people connected to Bhopal's royal history. The notice refers to the traditions followed by the Begums of Bhopal and says their legacy should be treated with sensitivity.

Hafeez clarified that he sent the notice as a private individual, not as a Congress representative. He has called for the removal of the posts and a public apology over the way the Quran-inscribed pendant was displayed.

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Kareena's Diwali Look That Triggered Legal Notice

Kareena shared glimpses of her Diwali celebrations on Instagram, captioning the pictures, “Diwali is all about traditions done right...️” Her festive look featured a 30-carat emerald pendant that soon became the centre of attention.

Stylist Rhea Kapoor revealed that Kareena wore a 200-year-old royal heirloom from Bhopal. In her post, she wrote, “Kareena in a pure chandi kaftan and turban by Punit Balana, wearing a 200-year-old kalgi from the Nawab of Bhopal and the Begum of Bhopal's 30-carat emerald, carved with the ‘Ayat-ul-Kursi.'”

Rhea also explained that the Quran-inscribed pendant was passed down through Saif Ali Khan's family. It is believed to have belonged to Saif's paternal grandmother, Sajida Sultan, daughter of Bhopal's last Nawab, Hamidullah Khan. She married Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi, and their son, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was Saif's father.

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