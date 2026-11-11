Ramayana Is Namit Malhotra's Slap On Faces Of Bollywoodians: Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on Ramayana: Part 1, after watching the film for the second time. Varma shared a detailed review on X on Wednesday, appreciating its grand scale, visual effects, performances and the ambition behind its making.

He also clarified that he reviewed it as a film enthusiast, not as a devotee of Lord Ram, since he is an atheist.

RGV Takes A Dig At Bollywood

Varma said director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra had brought the epic to life on a scale never seen before in Indian cinema. He added that the film's visuals made even major Hollywood productions look like "stage plays".

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Taking a sharp dig at Bollywood, Varma wrote, "This is Namit Malhotra's slap on the faces and a kick in the crotches of Bollywoodians to wake them up from their lazy slumberness."

Hails Visuals And Scale

He praised several key sequences, including the opening cosmic battle, Ravana's ten-headed appearance, the detailed forest scenes and the Jatayu climax. Varma said these moments went beyond impressive visuals and showed how far Indian cinema could go.

Varma noted that several reviews praised the film's scale but questioned its emotional depth and music. However, he disagreed by saying, "The soul is in the scale and the emotion is in the humongous ambition of all the wonderfully talented people behind the making of this film."

ALSO READ | Ramayana' Enters Oscars Race: Makers Submit Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Academy Awards Consideration

Praise Casts, Crew And Music

Varma was particularly impressed with Yash's portrayal of Ravana, describing it as a performance that would be remembered for decades. He praised the actor for showing the character's strength, devotion to Shiva and ambition.

He also credited writer Sridhar Raghavan, especially for Ravana's backstory and inner conflicts. Referring to the character's importance, Varma wrote, "There's no Rama without Ravana."

Varma also defended Ranbir Kapoor against criticism that his portrayal of Ram lacked emotional expressions. He argued that Ram's character is defined by what he holds back rather than what he displays. Praising Ranbir's performance, he pointed to the character's quiet acceptance of exile and controlled actions in the forest.

Varma also praised Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for music that complemented the visuals and enhanced the film's emotions, particularly in the Tandav and aerial battle sequences.

Varma defended the film's runtime as necessary for the story and praised Tiwari for avoiding a conventional masala treatment.

Varma said Ramayana: Part 1 matches major international films while staying rooted in Indian storytelling, calling it “the opening statement of a new standard for Indian cinema.” He ended with a prediction that the only film capable of surpassing the first part would be Ramayana: Part 2.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Global Box Office: How Much Could It Earn Excluding China? Reddit User Weighs In

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.