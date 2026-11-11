Rohit Shetty Clears He Is Only On Instagram, Warns Fans Against Fake Accounts Impersonating Him

Rohit Shetty has cleared the air about his social media presence after a social media post allegedly made in his name started doing the rounds online. The filmmaker took to Instagram to clarify that he does not have a Facebook or X account, warning fans against fake accounts impersonating him.

Putting an end to the confusion, Rohit Shetty wrote, “I would like to clarify that my only official social media presence is on Instagram. I am not present on Facebook or X. Any account or profile claiming to be me on these platforms is fake and unauthorised."

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He warned people against believing posts shared by accounts pretending to be him on these platforms.

Asking fans not to engage with such profiles, Rohit added, “I request everyone to not engage with such accounts or consider any content posted through them as coming from me. Thank you for your understanding and continued support.”

Why Was Rohit Shetty's Name Linked?

The clarification comes after a Facebook post discussing comedian Gaurav Gupta's roast of Bigg Boss 20 contestants Scout OP and Love Gill went viral, with many believing the post was written by Rohit Shetty.

The social media post read, “Friendly roasting theek hai par roasting ke naam par kisi ka mazaak udaana band hona chahiye. Hansana achhi baat hai, lekin kisi ko rulakar ya insult karke hansna nahi. Respect everyone!”

Social media users interpreted it as an indirect reaction to Gaurav's performance. Rohit's latest clarification makes it clear that he is not on Facebook or X, and the post wasn't made by him.

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What Is The Gaurav Gupta Roast Controversy?

Comedian Gaurav Gupta appeared on the Diwali-special episode of Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan. During the episode, Gaurav took a few playful digs at contestants, including Scout OP (Tanmay Singh) and Love Gill.

Some of his jokes, particularly those concerning Scout's relationship with his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, and his equation with Love, did not go down well with the contestants. Scout and Love reportedly objected to the comments.

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