The United States reportedly carried out fresh strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, amid renewed exchanges between Washington and Tehran that have heightened tensions across West Asia.

An Iranian provincial official said multiple explosions were heard across the island but reported no damage to residential, commercial or public infrastructure.

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy provincial governor of Iran's southern Hormozgan province, said the situation on the island remained under control, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

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"The American attack on locations on Qeshm Island caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas," Nafisi said.

He added that emergency services and government agencies had been placed on full alert.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show plumes of smoke rising from the island. IRNA reported that at least five or six explosions were heard there on Tuesday evening.

The reported strikes came hours after Iran claimed to have targeted a US military radar installation at Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base with combat drones.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) described the operation as retaliation for what it called repeated incursions into Iranian airspace by American military drones.

The latest developments underscore the growing risk of escalation, as Washington and Tehran continue to exchange strikes and accusations involving military assets and strategic locations across the region.

Strait Of Hormuz Emerges As Key Flashpoint

Qeshm Island holds strategic importance because of its location in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supplies normally pass.

The United States had also struck the island on November 2, underlining its importance in the confrontation over maritime security and access to the waterway.

Since the war began in February, Iran has sought to exert greater control over shipping through the strait, directing vessels to use routes approved by Tehran and targeting ships it accused of violating its restrictions.

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The United States, meanwhile, has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports and said it was supporting commercial tankers seeking passage through the strait. Washington has also claimed that its forces have cleared mines from the waterway.

With attacks on shipping and military installations continuing, the latest reported strikes on Qeshm Island could further complicate efforts to restore maritime security and increase the risk of retaliation between the two countries.

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