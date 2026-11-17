Ukraine has severely damaged the strategic bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea in what President Volodymyr Zelensky described as an "unprecedented operation" weeks in the making, the BBC reported.

Images released by Ukrainian officials showed a section of the Crimean Bridge collapsing into the Kerch Strait, leaving part of its road crossing destroyed.

The strike dealt a significant logistical and symbolic blow to Moscow, disrupting a key route used to move troops, military equipment and supplies to the front lines.

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The Kremlin, meanwhile, vowed to rebuild the bridge, saying it would be "even better than before".

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin had been briefed on the overnight attack, adding that a possible link between the strike and his upcoming visit to China could not be ruled out.

Zelensky said the operation was carried out in seven stages by Ukraine's military and security services.

"Gradually, air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the way to the final objective were destroyed," Zelensky said.

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Zelensky said the final phase involved several types of drones as well as Ukraine's domestically developed Flamingo and Neptune cruise missiles.

The SBU said it had spent the previous month systematically disabling Russian air defence systems to pave the way for the strike.

It described the operation as evidence that Russian military infrastructure in occupied Ukrainian territory remained vulnerable despite Moscow's extensive defensive arrangements.

Road Link Out Of Action

Ukraine's military said the bridge's road section was completely out of service, preventing all vehicular movement.

The parallel railway crossing was also targeted by drones, damaging its supporting arch, although the structure remained standing.

A Russian-backed official indicated that some railway services were continuing despite the strike.

The Crimean Bridge, also known as the Kerch Bridge, was constructed by Russia following its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Putin personally inaugurated the crossing in 2018, making it one of the most prominent infrastructure projects associated with Moscow's control over the peninsula.

Stretching across the Kerch Strait, the bridge provides direct road and rail connectivity between mainland Russia and Crimea.

Apart from its civilian importance, it has played a critical role in sustaining Russian military operations in southern Ukraine.

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Ukraine has repeatedly targeted the crossing since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, seeking to disrupt Moscow's supply lines and undermine its military presence in the occupied peninsula.

Potential Logistics Crisis For Russia

The latest strike could significantly complicate Russia's efforts to maintain supplies to Crimea and its military positions in southern Ukraine.

The destruction of a major section of the road crossing has severed the peninsula's direct road connectivity with mainland Russia, while damage to the parallel railway infrastructure could further restrict the movement of military cargo and essential supplies.

Russia, however, retains an alternative land corridor through the occupied parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Kyiv has increasingly targeted transport infrastructure along these routes, including railway connections, bridges and crossings around northern Crimea and the Chongar area.

Such attacks have already created difficulties for the movement of fuel, military equipment and other essential supplies, adding pressure on Russian logistics in the region.

A ferry service across the Kerch Strait could partly compensate for the disruption caused by the bridge damage.

However, its limited capacity and vulnerability to Ukrainian attacks make it an uncertain alternative for maintaining the volume of traffic previously carried by the bridge.

Maritime supply routes are another option, although Ukrainian naval and aerial drones have increasingly threatened Russian vessels operating in the Black Sea and surrounding waters.

There are also concerns that debris from the damaged bridge, particularly the massive supporting arch, could obstruct the shipping channel beneath it.

If the channel is blocked, larger vessels could face difficulties navigating the strait, potentially disrupting maritime traffic to Russian-controlled ports in the Sea of Azov, including Mariupol and Berdiansk.

The full extent of the damage and its longer-term implications for Russian military logistics remained unclear.

Russian Strikes Disrupt Kyiv

The attack on the Crimean Bridge came amid another wave of Russian strikes on Ukraine, with Kyiv experiencing significant disruption after two major crossings over the Dnipro River were closed.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said the Pivnichnyi (Northern) and Pivdennyi (Southern) bridges had been shut following overnight Russian attacks on the capital.

Explosions were reported in the city shortly before midnight, with local authorities reporting damage to critical infrastructure and disruptions to heating and water supplies. Some above-ground sections of the metro network were also affected.

The closure of the two bridges triggered heavy traffic, with long queues of vehicles reported on major roads.

Kyiv has eight major bridges connecting its western and eastern sections across the Dnipro, and around three million residents depend on these crossings for daily movement.

The disruption to two major routes is expected to affect commuting, transport and the movement of essential services across the capital.

Meanwhile, three people were injured in a separate Russian missile strike in the central Cherkasy region, according to local officials.

Ukraine's military said Russia had recorded its largest drone attack of the war for the second consecutive day, claiming that 2,256 Ukrainian drones had been intercepted or destroyed. The figure was reported by Russia's Defence Ministry.

Strike Ahead Of High-Level Meetings

The timing of the attack is also politically significant, coming ahead of a planned meeting involving Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on Thursday.

Zelensky had warned of major attacks in the days leading up to the diplomatic engagement.

The destruction of a prominent Russian infrastructure asset could complicate Putin's efforts to project military strength and confidence during his international engagements.

While Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil refineries, fuel depots and other economic infrastructure to raise the financial cost of the war, the Crimean Bridge strike carries additional political and symbolic significance.

The crossing has long represented Moscow's claim over Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 despite international condemnation.

Its damage therefore strikes at both Russia's military supply network and one of the most visible symbols of its control over the peninsula.

Russia's Investigative Committee confirmed structural damage to the bridge and announced the opening of a criminal case on terrorism charges, blaming Ukraine's armed forces for the attack.

The latest escalation comes as the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, continues to leave nearly one-fifth of Ukrainian territory under Russian occupation.

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