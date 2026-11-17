Russia's air defence systems reportedly intercepted 1,441 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones during a massive overnight aerial assault on November 17, 2026, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The drone were destroyed when the large-scale operation targeted multiple Russian regions, including areas surrounding Moscow, leaving several civilians dead and dozens injured.

Moscow was among the principal targets of the reported drone operation. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said approximately 800 drones were heading towards the Moscow region between November 16 evening and November 17 morning. He later reported that 321 drones had been neutralised as they approached the capital, with air defence units intercepting others at greater distances, AFP reported.

The Russian Defence Ministry said interceptions were recorded across more than 20 regions and territories, including Belgorod, Bryansk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Vladimir, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Novgorod, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Samara, Saratov, Smolensk, Tver, Tula and Ulyanovsk. Drones were also intercepted over Crimea, Bashkortostan, Krasnodar Territory, the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

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Crimea reportedly encountered deadly aftermath from the attacks as two people were killed in a drone strike in the Leninsky district, Regional head Sergey Aksyonov confirmed. The Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, was reportedly targeted, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend vehicle movement and advise travellers against approaching the crossing.

In the Belgorod region, Governor Alexander Shuvayev reported civilian casualties across the Grayvoron and Shebekinsky districts. Nineteen people, including two teenagers, were also reported injured in attacks across several districts. Eight remained hospitalised, Kommersant reported.

Meanwhile, the neighbouring Kursk region faced repeated aerial attacks. Governor Alexander Khinshtein said Russian forces intercepted 179 drones between November 16 and 17, while eight additional attacks involving explosive devices were reported. No casualties were recorded in the region.

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The reported drone barrage comes amid escalating cross-border attacks, following Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, including bridges and energy facilities in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk.

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