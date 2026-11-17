The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering restrictions on leveraged stock purchases as margin-funded investments surge to record levels, a report said

The regulator is examining proposals to restrict fresh margin-funded purchases in stocks where leverage crosses a specified threshold relative to their free float, Reuters reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

The move comes amid rising concerns about the potential risks to retail investors during a market downturn, the report added.

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Margin Trading Facility (MTF) products offered by brokers allow investors to purchase shares using borrowed funds. Brokers typically provide leverage of up to four times an investor's capital, charging interest rates ranging from 9% to 18%.

Outstanding MTF positions have climbed to Rs 1.53 lakh crore ($16.3 billion), marking a 29% increase from a year earlier and nearly doubling from the levels recorded at the end of 2024. Nearly two-thirds of the outstanding leveraged positions are concentrated in small-cap and mid-cap stocks.

SEBI is also discussing the possibility of introducing hard limits on the proportion of a company's free float that can be financed through MTF, the report said.

Under one proposal being considered, fresh MTF positions could be restricted if margin-funded holdings account for 5-10% of a company's free float. However, the final thresholds and limits are yet to be determined, the sources told Reuters.

The regulator is expected to issue a fresh set of proposals for public consultation before finalising the rules.

Exchange data showed that at least 36 stocks have MTF-funded positions equivalent to more than 10% of their free float, while the exposure exceeds 5% in more than 220 stocks.

Despite concerns over rising leverage in the market, SEBI is not considering a blanket restriction on the use of Margin Trading Facility, the report added.

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