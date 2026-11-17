Setting aside the noise surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's alleged affairs, Wall Street will turn its focus back to the numbers as the world's most valuable chipmaker prepares to report its third-quarter results.

With revenue expected to jump 91% year-on-year (YoY), the bar is high. But after a sharp correction in the stock, investors will be looking for more than just another earnings beat.

Nvidia is scheduled to report its Q3 CY26 results later on Tuesday, with the Street closely tracking its data centre business, AI infrastructure demand, margins and management's outlook for the coming quarters.

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The results come at a crucial juncture for the chipmaker, which has seen more than $2 trillion wiped off its market capitalisation from its peak of $5.8 trillion in early October.

Nvidia Q3 Results: What Is Wall Street Expecting?

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia's revenue is expected to jump around 91% year-on-year (YoY) to $109-109.3 billion, compared with $96.2 billion in the previous quarter.

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Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) is likely to come in between $2.47 and $2.49.

The data centre business, which has emerged as the biggest driver of Nvidia's AI-led growth, may generate around $101.8 billion in revenue.

However, gross margins are expected to moderate to around 74%, compared with 75% in the previous quarter. This will be a crucial metric to watch as Nvidia scales production and meets growing demand for its AI chips.

Top Things To Track In Nvidia's Earnings

Beyond the headline numbers, investors will be looking for clarity on several developments that may shape Nvidia's growth trajectory.

CEO Succession And Leadership Transition: Investors will be watching for an update on the timeline for appointing a permanent CEO, potential leadership candidates, and whether Jensen Huang could return to Nvidia's board.

AI Demand And Growth Visibility: Management's commentary on the sustainability of AI infrastructure spending will be crucial. Investors will want to know whether demand from hyperscalers and other large technology companies can sustain Nvidia's rapid revenue growth.

Q4 Guidance And FY28 Outlook: The company's forward guidance could prove more important than the Q3 earnings beat itself. Investors will be looking for visibility on revenue growth, data centre demand and the sustainability of the AI investment cycle heading into FY28.

Customer Investments And Partnerships: Any changes in Nvidia's customer investment strategy, partnerships and business relationships could influence expectations around future demand for its chips.

China And Regulatory Risks: Potential legal and regulatory overhangs surrounding alleged diversion of Nvidia chips to China will also remain on investors' radar.

Nvidia Share Price: $2 Trillion Market Cap Wiped Out

Nvidia shares settled at $156.14 on Monday, November 16, declining 4.12% or $6.71, from the previous close of $162.85. The market capitalisation stood at around $3.77 trillion.

The correction has been sharp over the past month, with the stock plunging around 28%.

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More than $2 trillion has been erased from Nvidia's market value since it touched a peak market capitalisation of around $5.8 trillion in early October.

What Happened In Nvidia's Previous Quarter Results?

Nvidia delivered robust results in Q2 CY26, beating estimates across key financial metrics. The revenue or top line rose 106% YoY to $96.2 billion, topping estimates of $92.2 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.22, surpassing the estimate of $2.10.

Its data centre business generated revenue of $89 billion, above the estimates of $85.7 billion.

Gross margin stood at 75%, improving from 72.7% a year ago.

The company had also issued strong Q3 guidance, projecting revenue of $108 billion, above analyst expectations of $104 billion. It guided for gross margins of around 74%, compared with 75% in Q2.

Notably, the guidance assumed zero data centre compute revenue from China.

What Did Jensen Huang Say In The Previous Quarter?

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang remained upbeat about the AI investment cycle, arguing that the technology was moving beyond experimentation towards commercial applications.

"AI has reached its inflection point. It's doing useful work. Its tokens are productive and profitable. Now, compute is revenue."

He also described the pace of investment in AI infrastructure as unprecedented. "AI infrastructure buildout is at full steam," Huang said.

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