State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to announce the preliminary examination results for Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) recruitment today, November 17, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their qualifying status through the bank's official website, sbi.bank.in, once the result link is activated.

Although the results are anticipated today, SBI has not officially confirmed the declaration date or time. Applicants are advised to regularly visit the bank's recruitment portal for updates.

The SBI Clerk preliminary exam was conducted on September 26 and 27, 2026, as part of the recruitment process for Junior Associate positions across the bank's branches. The recruitment drive covers 9,766 vacancies, including 7,680 regular positions and 2,086 backlog vacancies.

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The results are expected to be published in PDF format, containing roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage. SBI will also make individual scorecards available, allowing applicants to review their performance in the examination.

Once released, candidates can access their results by visiting the official SBI website at sbi.bank.in. They must navigate to the Careers section, select Current Openings and locate the recruitment notification for Junior Associates. The preliminary examination result link will appear under the relevant recruitment advertisement.

Candidates can download the result PDF and search for their roll number to determine whether they have qualified. To access individual scorecards, candidates need to enter their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth.

The scorecard will include the candidate's name, registration details, marks obtained in individual sections, overall score and qualifying status. SBI is expected to publish state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks, which will indicate the minimum marks required to progress to the next stage.

The cut-off marks can vary depending on factors such as the number of vacancies, candidate participation, examination difficulty and overall performance. Applicants should only rely on official cut-off figures as notified by SBI.

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Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will become eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains Examination 2026, which is expected to take place on November 26 and 27. Shortlisted applicants should monitor the official portal for the confirmed schedule and admit card announcements.

The main examination will assess candidates through sections covering general and financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability and computer aptitude. Performance in this stage plays a crucial role in determining the final selection.

The SBI Clerk recruitment process consists of a preliminary examination, a main examination and a local language proficiency test, wherever applicable. Marks obtained in the preliminary examination are used for shortlisting candidates and are not included in the final merit calculation.

Candidates who successfully clear the main examination must also satisfy the bank's eligibility and language proficiency requirements before appointment.

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