Malicious JavaScript was served to visitors of 178 organisations on Monday through the Optimizely Web experimentation platform, according to security firm Report URI.

Affected sites include Zoom, the BBC, CNN, Salesforce, GitLab, IKEA, HSBC, Equifax, Air France-KLM, Ledger and Peacock.

Optimizely lets companies run website tests by loading a JavaScript snippet from its servers. Report URI founder Scott Helme wrote that the attacker inserted code into a custom field that runs on every page of customer projects, leaving the rest of the snippet untouched.

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The file was still served from Optimizely's own domain, which affected sites already trusted. Helme said the platform's servers delivered what they were given and that this was not a CDN poisoning attack.

An Optimizely spokesperson confirmed to Cointelegraph that an unauthorised party exploited a vulnerability in its Experimentation account sign-up flow to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects. Report URI said it did not know how the attacker gained write access to so many unrelated projects.

The code was a multi-purpose kit. It swapped cryptocurrency wallet addresses for the attacker's, skimmed card details typed into a site's own forms, and stole cookies and screenshots.

On iPhones and iPads running older software, it loaded the Coruna and DarkSword exploit kits. Cards entered in hosted payment frames such as Stripe and Adyen were out of its reach.

Report URI checked 1,611 snippets and found 188, belonging to 178 organisations, infected. The real number is probably higher, it said. Banking and finance was the worst-hit sector with 32 organisations, followed by technology (23), retail (20), streaming (12) and news media (10). Telecoms (7), insurance (6) and airlines (9) were also hit.

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The first injection was seen at 04:21 UTC on the BBC's snippet. By 19:25 UTC, the attacker's wallets had received about $7,040, the firm said, with funds swept out around 13:03 UTC.

The payload was rebuilt 26 times during the day. By 21:52 UTC, only one of the 188 snippets was still infected. It belonged to TalkTalk.

Helme advised affected firms to audit their Optimizely snippets and rotate credentials. He said they should treat cards entered on November 16 as potentially exposed and deploy a Content Security Policy.

Users who visited affected sites should update iPhones to iOS 18.7.3 or later, verify any crypto transfers, and watch card statements.

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